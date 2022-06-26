SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Scottsburg Indiana teenager who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Marley Richie, 16, was last seen on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.
Richie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.
Police believe she could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Richie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.
