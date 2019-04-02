Jefferson County, Ind. (WDRB) -- A silver alert has been issued 19-month-old Kayden Matthew Fresh.
He was last seen in Madison, Indiana around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police believe he is in extreme danger and needs medical assistance.
Kayden is 2 feet 8 inches tall, 29 pounds, and has blond hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue/grey shorts.
Police say Kayden may be with 28-year-old Jaxx Damian Falconberry. He could be driving a black, 2004 Chevy Impala with Indiana plate ALV239.
If anyone sees Kayden or Jaxx, call police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.