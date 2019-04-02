Kayden Matthew Fresh

Jefferson County, Ind. (WDRB) -- A silver alert has been issued 19-month-old Kayden Matthew Fresh.

He was last seen in Madison, Indiana around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and needs medical assistance.

Kayden is 2 feet 8 inches tall, 29 pounds, and has blond hair with blue eyes.

Jaxx Damian Falconberry

He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue/grey shorts.

Police say Kayden may be with 28-year-old Jaxx Damian Falconberry. He could be driving a black, 2004 Chevy Impala with Indiana plate ALV239.

If anyone sees Kayden or Jaxx, call police.

