LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 47-year-old southern Indiana man.
Donald Bruner was last seen just before noon on May 8 in Palmyra, Ind. He is feet tall and 265 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his upper arm. Bruner drives a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana plate "VH7676."
Indiana State Police said Bruner is in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (812)-883-5999.
