LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Sellersburg Police need help looking for a missing person.
A Silver Alert was issued early Friday morning for 28-year-old Adam Persons.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Police believe he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and Fila shoes, and driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate number 614RJY.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Call police if you see Persons contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
