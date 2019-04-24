COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana have declared a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
In a release, Indiana State Police say Stephanie Ann Hudak may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.
The 36-year-old disappeared Tuesday night from Columbus, Indiana, which is about 70 miles north of Louisville.
Authorities say Hudak is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. She may be driving an older model Dodge Durango with a black front grille, black wheels and silver tail lights.
Anyone with information about Hudak's location should call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689.
