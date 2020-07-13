LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek's football team has canceled practice for the rest of the week after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Head coach Dave Papenhaus made the announcement on Twitter Monday evening.
Silver Creek High School Football is canceling practice for the rest of this week to allow for contact tracing of the confirmed case. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out.— Dave Papenhaus (@Coach_Pap_SC) July 14, 2020
Holding off on practice will allow for contact tracing to be conducted after a player tested positive, Papenhaus told WDRB News on Sunday.
The team had originally planned to only cancel practice on Monday, with an expected return to practice on Tuesday.
The student-athlete was exposed to the respiratory disease through a family member who works in a hospital, the coach said. Both the player and his family members are asymptomatic, according to the coach.
The team has been going through non-contact training, mostly conditioning and learning plays, without equipment in groups of 12. Papenhaus said players who were in the training group with the individual who tested positive had been contacted and "will be quarantined for 14 days, unless they are tested and produce a negative result."
