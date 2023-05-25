LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School aims to keep students safe by adding a new school resource officer.
Officer Scott Merchant will fill the role.
Merchant retired as a major after serving with the Clarksville Police Department for 38 years.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Merchant is committed to providing a safe environment for students, staff and the community.
The sheriff has also sent seven other school resource officers to schools in Clark County to ensure school safety.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.