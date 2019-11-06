LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state school board meeting turned into a divorce court of sorts Wednesday morning, as parents of students in the West Clark Community Schools district begged the state for permission to split.
In a 10-1 decision, the state school board paved the way for a vote on splitting West Clark Community Schools into two separate school districts: Silver Creek and Henryville-Borden.
The split follows a failed vote on a tax increase to fund school construction.
Most of the spending would have gone toward Silver Creek, and parents in Henryville and Borden voted it down.
Wednesday's decision means residents in the district will be able to vote on a split in a future election.
"They will not allow these blunders because they will have better oversight and management of resources because it will be on a local basis," said Kevin Guernsey, a former West Clark school board member.
