SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Counselors spent Wednesday at Silver Creek Middle School, after a student was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon.
The name of the 12-year-old boy has not been released, but the Sellersburg Police say he was hit trying to cross South Indiana Avenue near Popp Avenue about 4 p.m.
Police and paramedics performed CPR and revived the boy, who was rushed to Clark Memorial Hospital. He died after being transferred to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that hit the boy stayed at the scene. Police say he was very shaken up and said he didn't see the boy. The driver is not expected to face charges.
