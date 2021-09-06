SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new mask mandate is now in place for the Silver Creek School Corporation after the district called an emergency meeting on Labor Day and unanimously passed the measure.
Wearing a mask is now part of the dress code after the district had to quarantine 1,100 students in the first 23 days of school.
"We cannot go every month shut down for two weeks," Superintendent Dr. Chad Briggs said. "We can sit here and debate safety — whether a mask works, whether it doesn't work. But what we cannot debate, in my opinion, is kids are better off educationally when they are sitting in front of their teacher."
The measure will allow the district to cut back on the number of student quarantines. According to the state, if kids wear masks and they aren't showing symptoms, they don't need to stay home if they're a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19
"We've had students that have come back from a quarantine — and have only been in school for a few days — and then get sent home again because of another re-exposure," said Sherry Stopher, the district's elementary school nurse.
But not all parents were on board with the mask mandate.
"Based on this new plan, the school will force my child to wear a germ-filled, worthless piece of fabric over their face for eight hours," said Jennifer Matthews, a Silver Creek parent. "I'm here to tell you it isn't happening."
Matthews said she plans to pull her kids out of in-person learning because of the mandate.
"We the people are fed up," she said. "We are done. We will no longer comply."
Another family that supports masking expressed concern for a grandchild who needs help breathing.
"Not all kids are born without the capability of protecting themselves," Barbara Anderson said.
All students and staff must mask up starting Tuesday, and school leaders said it will be enforced.
"We'll treat it as a dress code violation," Briggs said. "The first time they don't have one, we'll give them one. And then there will be progressive discipline throughout. They ultimately could be removed from school."
The mask mandate will be in effect for at least 30 days.
