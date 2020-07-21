SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- In its first year as an independent school corporation, Silver Creek Schools has decided to move its start date for students back two weeks, from July 29 to Aug. 12.
According to Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd, the school board voted and approved the date change at a meeting Monday night.
She said Silver Creek School Corporation needed more time to make sure the buildings were organized in a way that would allow for as much social distancing as possible. She also said another deciding factor was that the district is still waiting on more technology devices for students who have opted for the online learning option.
Perez-Lloyd said Silver Creek is offering two options for all grade levels: traditional school inside the classrooms, and online learning. She said families will choose one of those options for a semester-long commitment.
As of Tuesday morning, she said more than 500 students, which is nearly 20 percent of the student body, have signed up for online learning. Registration for online learning has also been extended.
Perez-Lloyd said teachers inside the buildings will be required to wear a mask or face shield, and it's highly recommended that students wear masks. She said the school has purchased visors with shields for kindergarten and first grade students.
Silver Creek School Corporation is also still accepting out-of-district transfer students.
Silver Creek's school board gained voting powers just weeks ago on July 1. That was the official date of West Clark Community Schools dissolving and becoming two separate school corporations: Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.