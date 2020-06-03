LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College has received a $100,000 grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation and will use the money to create an online distance learning program.
Simmons, like other learning institutions, was forced to close in-person instruction in March because of the pandemic. While other colleges and universities transitioned to online learning, Simmons could not. The gift from the foundation will change that.
“We are grateful for these funds in support of our college to allow the creation of a state-of-the-art distance learning program so our students can continue their education during this time of uncertainty,” Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said in a news release.
Foundation President and CEO Mason B. Rummel said the foundation “remains committed to supporting those who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”
The college hopes to have its online learning platform operational by fall.
