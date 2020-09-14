LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky has received a $30,000 pledge from Indiana-based First Savings Bank that will support scholarships and education in financial literacy.
The scholarships will help students this fall who are studying business entrepreneurship.
Kevin Cosby, president of the college, said he was excited that First Savings Bank decided to donate to the college for the first time.
“I know our Business students will be happy to know that more and more donors are validating their pathway to education and this donation says they are willing to help them reach their goals,” Cosby said in a news release.
The bank provided a donation of $15,000, which was matched by a private donor, the bank said in the release.
“We hope this support of the Business Entrepreneurship program will excite students in the areas of Business and financial literacy that will stay with them over their lifetime,” bank CEO Larry Myers in the release.
