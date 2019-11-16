LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A store destroyed in a St. Matthews strip mall fire this summer has opened in a new location.
Simply Mac, a chain retailer providing a full range of Apple products, technology training and support, celebrated the grand opening of its new location near Lexington Road and Bauer Avenue on Saturday. The business was one of several impacted by a fire on Breckinridge Lane on June 17. Officials say the building was destroyed after an issue with a light fixture caused the fire.
Howard Young, Simply Mac's vice president of sales, said the store wanted to stay in the same neighborhood for its customers.
"It was really important to us to stay in relatively the same area where our customers know us and have been comfortable coming to our stores for both sales and service," Young said.
The Lexington Road and Bauer Avenue location is the 45th Simply Mac store in the United States.
