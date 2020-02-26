LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- Sunglasses maker Shady Rays plans to invest $400,000 in its Simpsonsville, Kentucky, operations and create 38 additional full-time jobs.
The expansion would triple the company’s current workforce. Shady Rays plans to hire people for management, administrative and warehouse jobs, the office of Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. The employees will receive an average hourly wage of $22 including benefits.
CEO Dan Ratterman, who founded the company in 2012, said in the release that Shady Rays has seen significant year-over-year growth.
“We are very proud to bring the community along with that growth,” he said.
To encourage the investment, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in January preliminarily approved a five-year incentive agreement that includes up to $200,000 in tax incentives.
