LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a little over a month, the 2022 Triple-A season for the Louisville Bats will officially begin.
The Bats will face the St. Paul Saints for their home opener on April 5. Single-game tickets for each home game will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
To purchase tickets, click here or call (502) 212-2287.
Ticket prices range from $11 for reserved-level seating to $26 for premium club options.
There will also be a variety of ticket specials offered throughout the season, including senior and military discounts, and savings for groups of 20 or more.
Fans can also take a virtual preview of seat locations online. Louisville Slugger Field will also be operating at full capacity seating.
According to officials, the Bats' 2022 schedule will not be affected by the ongoing lockout in Major League Baseball.
