LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Jefferson County that left the car in pieces.
MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to Cane Run Road near Trade Port Drive just before noon on Friday, after a car hit a utility pole. One person was taken to the hospital, but that person's condition is not known.
Debris from the crash littered the roadway and a nearby parking lot.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating, which is only called for the most serious crashes.
