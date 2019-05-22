LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A section of I-265 East in Floyd County is back open after a sinkhole closed all lanes for 12 hours.
The sinkhole opened on I-265 East between the Charlestown Road exit and I-65 late Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 were immediately closed with traffic being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit.
Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Natalie Garrett said crews from MAC Construction had to use heavy equipment to rip up the asphalt and open up the hole to make repairs to both eastbound lanes of I-65.
The sinkhole was filled with gravel and paved over, and all eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Early Wednesday, two people were killed in the backup caused by the sinkhole on I-265 East near the Grant Line Road exit. The victims' names have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.