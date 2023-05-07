LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are working to fix a large sinkhole in the Portland neighborhood.
It's located at the corner of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue. Barricades are set up in the area to guide drivers away from it.
It's currently unknown when the sinkhole formed. Drivers can still access I-64 East and West by using the right lane of Portland Avenue.
WDRB has reached out to the Louisville Water Company for more information.
