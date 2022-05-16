The capping of the MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel on May 16, 2022. Six pieces of preformed concrete totaling about 440,000 pounds or 220 tons will form the 48-foot cap atop the 200 foot tunnel. Once operational, the four-mile-long tunnel, stretching from North 11th Street and Rowan Street to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road, will provide protection to waterways taking out approximately 400 million gallons of combined sewer overflow that has been going into the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek for about 150 years. (Image by: Tom Round / WDRB)