The capping of the MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel on May 16, 2022. Six pieces of preformed concrete totaling about 440,000 pounds or 220 tons will form the 48-foot cap atop the 200 foot tunnel. Once operational, the four-mile-long tunnel, stretching from North 11th Street and Rowan Street to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road, will provide protection to waterways taking out approximately 400 million gallons of combined sewer overflow that has been going into the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek for about 150 years. (Image by: Tom Round / WDRB)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To some, it might have appeared to be complex construction project — albeit an expensive one.
On Monday, crews lowered a concrete slab over the mouth of a giant tunnel, or shaft, at the corner of North 12th and Rowan streets in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. There would be six slabs total, weighing a total of 220 tons and forming a cap over the shaft that stretches 48 feet in diameter.
The capping of the shaft is the latest — and one of the last — milestones in the Metropolitan Sewer District's $200 million Waterway Protection Tunnel. But to David Johnson, MSD's chief engineer, Monday was about more than just checking a box.
It was about penance.
"This is gonna prepare us for the future," he said. "But it's making up for the sins of the past."
That's because for the past 150 years, Johnson said sewer overflow has been flowing, unfiltered, into Louisville's creeks and river. This project aims to fix that.
"It's the end of a monumental project for us, not only for MSD but for our community," he said. "And it's going to take out 400+ million gallons of combined sewer overflow that goes to Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River. It's been doing that for over 150 years, so this project will help us capture that water then send it to our treatment plant to be treated."
The Waterway Protection Tunnel is MSD's most expensive project to date. It stretches 4 miles from the intersection of North 12th and Rowan streets to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road. It was created to store more than 5 billion gallons of rainwater and wastewater underground until it can be pumped to a wastewater treatment facility and cleaned before it is released into the Ohio River.
"Construction at MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel started in November of 2017," said Jacob Mathis, project manager of the Waterway Protection Tunnel. "So we're about 4-1/2 years into this project, and capping is the final milestone for tunnel construction.
"Crews have worked, typically eight-hour days, three shifts a day, Monday through Friday, for the last 4-1/2 years, to get us completed."
Once the cap is fully-sealed, crews will begin cleanup.
"We're going to be able to finish this site up," Johnson said. "We'll make it look a lot nicer than you see today and then we'll be donating a lot of this land to Waterfront Development. And it will become a part of the park that oversees the river, and that's really what this project is all about, is cleaning up the river and cleaning up our creeks and streams."