LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sir Elton John is headed back to Louisville for a repeat performance of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
The legendary performer will be at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, April 26, 2020, as he continues the three-year tour. The show in Louisville in October 2018 nearly sold out the arena.
The tour also stops in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Friday, June 5, 2020.
John performs hits from his expansive catalogue including "Bennie and the Jets," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Philadelphia Freedom," "Your Song," and of course, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."
Tickets go on sale on TicketMaster.com to the general public beginning Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. Ticket prices start at $69.50 and go up to $224.50 plus fees.
John's career spans 50 years with flamboyant outfits and chart-topping hits that make him one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. His music has earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth, six Grammys, a Tony and an Oscar along with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997," which sold over 33 million copies.
John also published his much-anticipated autobiography "Me" this week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.