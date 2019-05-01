LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sister of one of two Indiana teenagers killed more than two years ago has taken to social media to share a new sketch of the suspected killer.
Kelsi German's 14-year-old sister Libby was killed, along with 13-year-old Abby Williams, in February 2017 while hiking in Delphi, Ind.
Indiana State Police recently released a new sketch of the suspect. It has generated more than 2,000 tips.
German is asking people on Twitter to retweet the image and to call in or email tips to police. She said she never thought she and her family would go this long without answers.
⚠️RETWEET⚠️ Please help FIND OUR KILLER! Libby and Abby were murdered February 13,2017 while walking on our local trails. Their killer is still on the loose. Libby got a video that recorded his voice and a blurry picture of him walking towards them. #AbbyandLibby pic.twitter.com/xCfpafTb6w— Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) April 22, 2019
The bodies of 14-year-old Libby and Abby were found in February 2017 near the Delphi Historic Trail about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said last month that police believe the man who killed them is "hiding in plain sight" and lives in Delphi, a city of about 3,000 people, or is from there.
Investigators have made public still pictures from Libby's phone that show a man in jeans and a blue jacket who is wearing a hoodie and hat. They want people to review video that shows the man's movements.
The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, although he may appear younger.
A multi-agency task force that also includes the FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the task force by email: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or phone. The telephone tip line is (844) 459-5786. Tips are also accepted by the Indiana State Police at (800)-382-7537 or by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765)-564-2413.
