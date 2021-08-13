LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Aug. 13, 2011, the stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fair, killing seven people and injuring 58 more.
One person who died was 23-year-old Alina BigJohny.
"Because she was in college and she just graduated, sometimes it feels like she's still in college," said Alina's older sister Christy.
According to a report by FOX 59, Christy said her sister was her best friend. The two last spoke on the phone about 15 minutes before the stage came down. She recalled that Alina was excited to see Sugarland perform at the fair.
But shortly after that phone call, the storm moved in, the crowd was not evacuated and the stage came down.
"Everybody was trying to call her, so I called my mom and I'm like, 'Mom, I'm going to Indy,' and my dad and my mom were like, 'Just calm down,' and I'm like, 'No, something's not right,'" Christy said. "One thing about Alina, she would have found a phone if she was okay."
An officer finally answered Alina's phone and told the family to come to the fairgrounds.
"When I hung up that time, I knew," Christy said. "I just knew."
Her instinct was right: Alina was gone.
Christy said the community helped the family get through those early days.
"It was personalized cards, personalized letters explaining how she touched them somehow," Christy said.
Now, 10 years later, she says the pain never really goes away.
"You kind of just get used to it, it's a new normal," Christy said. "You have all this love for this person and you can't give it to them and it kind of just sits there. I can hear her in the back of my head, 'Get up, you're not doing this to my nephew, you're not about to be sad.'"
Those who were lost on Aug. 13, 2011 include Alina BigJohny, Jennifer Haskell, Christiana Sanitago, Tammy VanDam, Nathan Byrd, Glenn Goodrich and Meagan Toothman.
