LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The site of the former Jessie's Family Restaurant on Dixie Highway officially goes on the auction block.
The restaurant was known for dishing up diner food from 1972 to 2002. A new owner took over and started Good Ole Jessie's Dixie Diner in 2014, but it closed two years later.
It went up for auction on Saturday, but no offers reached the minimum bid.
The auctioneer says he's negotiating with several interested buyers, and hopes to have the site sold by Monday.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.