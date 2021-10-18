LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several students from Jefferson County Public Schools were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash Monday morning.
The incident took place at about 8 a.m. on Old Shepherdsville Road, near Mile of Sunshine Road. That's where two trucks wrecked, behind the school bus.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department says the bus and one of the trucks were stopped at the railroad crossing when another truck rear-ended the first.
That vehicle then hit the bus.
Police say six students were taken to the hospital, as a precaution.
