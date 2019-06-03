LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, inmates at the Floyd County Jail slept with cots inches off the cold cement floor in cell pods where the showers, toilets and sinks all leaked.
But a year-long renovation project is expected to help improve not just those living conditions, but also the jail's technology, security and overall safety.
On Monday morning, roughly six months after the renovation project began, the sights and sounds at the Floyd County Jail bore witness to the hard work being done there. Sledgehammers, jackhammers and other machinery could he heard chipping and digging away, bit-by-bit moving the project into shape.
Progress aside, not everyone is happy about the noise.
"That's been the biggest challenge my staff has to address each day," admitted Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. "Not only the courts are bothered by the hammering and drilling and jackhammer, but 911 is right above the jail, and so there's been times we can't hear the 911 call."
Six months into the renovation, all that banging at the Floyd County Jail has reached a milestone.
"This is the first area that's opened up," said Floyd County Jail Commander Dave Furman, showing off a new cell with frames built for several new beds.
"So these are 18 new beds that we never had before."
The point of the renovation is to get inmates off the floor -- and into those beds.
The jail opened in the 1990s with 130 beds, but as of Monday, it housed 304 inmates.
After the $14 million project, it will hold bed space for about 350 inmates.
"You know before the renovation every bathroom in the jail leaked, every toilet fixture leaked, every shower leaked," said Furman.
While giving a tour of the jail, Furman pointed out the need for upgrades, as well as the upgrades themselves.
"So if you look over here, this is our old control panel," he said, pointing out a piece of equipment and adding, "we can't even reorder parts for this panel anymore."
A new digital system controls all of the doors, all of the lights and a new surveillance system.
"For instance," Furman said, "this camera on the bottom left here kind of looks like Vaseline has been rubbed on the lens. That is as clear as our camera views were on the old system."
Now there are more than 300 cameras in the network -- and each of them is able to pan and zoom with High-Definition clarity, improving safety for both inmates and staff.
"So that's tracking his movement," Furman explained, demonstrating the camera. "So at nighttime, when all the lights are off and everyone is supposed to be locked down, it's just an added tool to the technology to say, 'hey, you have movement here.'"
The next area to open will be a new housing unit, converted from an outdoor recreational space. The walls were already a part of the structure, but a ceiling had to be added. The unit will provide sleeping space for about 48 inmates. It's slated to open in about two weeks.
The jail is also replacing double-decker bunks with triple-decker bunks.
Floyd County passed a new tax to fund the renovation, but it's still just a stop gap until leaders lock down a more permanent solution.
"I think the governments of several counties need to get together and build a regional facility to save the taxpayer dollars," said Sheriff Loop.
Eleven more housing units need to be renovated. The project is expected to continue through October.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.