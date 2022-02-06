LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An inmate died at Metro Corrections early Sunday morning.
Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham says an officer making security rounds found an inmate that was unresponsive.
Corrections medical staff attempted life-saving measures before the inmate was taken to University Hospital.
The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Director Dwayne Clark has Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit investigation.
This is the sixth inmate to die at Metro Corrections since November.
