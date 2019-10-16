LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police say the discovery of skeletal human remains in southeast Indiana last weekend has provided answers to a two-year-old missing persons case.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police Department, the remains of Josh Batchelor were found Oct. 13 in a wooded area near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Police say Batchelor was reported missing in May 2017.
His remains were discovered by a man walking in the heavily wooded area. That man called police, and investigators from the Indiana State Police and the University of Indianapolis searched the area for the next two days.
Additional remains -- also believed to be Batchelor -- were found on Tuesday.
Batchelor was identified through dental records. His family has been notified of the discovery.
The case is being handled as a death investigation.
