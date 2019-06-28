LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from across the country are in Louisville this weekend to help build bright futures by building bikes. The annual service project got big reactions from local kids who got to hop on their new rides Friday.
With a wrench and some determination, hundreds of volunteers from 50 states gathered in Louisville for a race against the clock inside the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"Anybody that wanted to volunteer has come together to make bikes for these kids," says Clara Rucker, a SkillsUSA student.
Rucker and fellow student Cloey Jones are among the SkillsUSA students participating in the bike build. It's part of an annual service project after competitions wrap up.
"I can't wait. It'll probably be the best part of the whole entire day, just to see the smiles and all the hard work put into the end result," Jones and Rucker said.
Two hours and 80 bikes later, the sweet wheels are going to kids in the Boys and Girls Club.
Their hard work paid off.
SkillsUSA said this tradition has been going for almost 20 years.
