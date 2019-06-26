LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One of Louisville’s most profitable events is going on this week, but its days in the city are numbered.
Nearly everywhere you look at the Kentucky Exposition Center is taken up with displays, demonstrations and students showcasing their work.
The Skills USA Conference shows off the best and brightest from the worlds of health and technical services. It’s the fifth year for the event in Louisville, but there will only be one more before it moves to Atlanta.
“I would say and they would say The Kentucky Expo Center is the best facility they have ever had and probably will have," said Karen Williams, CEO of Louisville Tourism. "It’s a campus the kids are safe at. They have 19,000 parking spots."
SkillsUSA has a six-year agreement with the city but is growing so fast that its next stop will be in Atlanta, a city that can accommodate its growth. Tourism officials aren't worried.
“I am sure we will be able to fill that business," Williams said. "Will it be one big group like Skills, or will it be four groups we can do to make up their revenue?”
The conference brings in 19,000 visitors which leave a $27 million economic impact while occupying nearly 50 hotels.
The space at the Expo Center is 1.4 million square feet. SkillsUSA officials say they will soon need closer to 2 million to accommodate all the visitors. The Expo Center is a few miles from downtown, where many of the students are staying. It costs SkillsUSA hundreds of thousands of dollars to transport the competitors back and forth.
The shortage of hotels near the Expo Center is another factor helping other cities in a bid at the conference.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel has 588 rooms. Another hotel of its size would have to be built for Louisville to stay competitive with a conference of its size, something the state is aware of.
“It has been on [the state’s] radar and continues to be on the state Fair Board’s radar ... that they need that type of property,” Williams said. “We still have room to grow, but it’s our larger foot prints like we just opened with the Omni that we will need at the Expo that are really going to help us with groups like this.”
SkillsUSA will be back next June for its final time. Louisville does have another shot to get the conference back in 2027.
