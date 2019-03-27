LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baseball and chili dogs are a perfect combination. So Skyline Chili is celebrating the Cincinnati Reds' 150th opening day with free coney day.
On Thursday, March 28, participating locations in greater Louisville are giving away free cheese coneys. The promotion is limited to one per customer, with the purchase of a beverage.
The annual "Free Coney Day" continues from open to close at participating restaurants. Skyline fans are encouraged to use the official #SkylineFreeConeyDay on social media.
To find a location, CLICK HERE.
