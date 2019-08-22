LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany is showing off its new elementary school.
Slate Run Elementary School is hosting a public open house on Aug. 22. The new building is designed with state-of-the-art technology, a new security system, and six more classrooms than the old building.
The project was made possible by a 2016 referendum that earmarked $90 million for improvements to the New Albany-Floyd County School District.
The open house starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30.
