LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not getting enough sleep can be dangerous, experts said, especially for truck drivers, pilots and other people juggling irregular work schedules and time zones.
June is National Safety Month, and experts warn that sleep plays a big role in keeping people safe on the job.
According to the U of L Sleep Center, "More than 70 million Americans experience fatigue, irritability, depression, inability to concentrate, memory problems, loss of productivity and auto or workplace accidents, primarily due to sleep disorders."
Sleep disorders also can have long-term consequences, the center said, such as higher risk of high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke.
Cliff Carter, who was diagnosed with sleep apnea while working as a UPS pilot, said the condition prevented him from getting a good night’s rest.
"Your body, when you're in sleep apnea mode, starts shutting down, not getting enough oxygen - you're not getting enough sleep," he said.
Doctors at the Sleep Center suggest that people keep electronics out of the bedroom and to get up if you haven’t fallen asleep after 30 minutes of trying.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:
- Be consistent. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on the weekends
- Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing and at a comfortable temperature
- Avoid large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bedtime
- Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.
