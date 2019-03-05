BULLITT COUNTY, Ky . (WDRB) -- Some roads in Bullitt County need serious help.
Highway 434 at Rolling Fork Creek in Lebanon Junction has been down to one lane for several months. The lane closest to the creek is sliding into it.
“This side has not been safe since day one,” Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said.
The road has been a problem since major flooding in February 2018. Every time the water rises, Dangerfield said part of the road is washed away.
“It's been fixed over several years at different times. This year, it got worse,” Dangerfield said. “It started cracking along the guard rail and dropping down.”
At one point, the road was fully shut down. Officials had to test other points in the road to see if it was safe for traffic by drilling holes into it. Then several hundred tons of rocks were dumped and packed to support the road.
Highway 434 can see major traffic when I-65 is shut down because of accidents.
“I mean, it's just absolute havoc,” Dangerfield said.
Also at issue is Highway 44 in Shepherdsville near Pitts Point Road. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said geotechnical engineers plan to install equipment to understand how much the road is sloping. They'll use that information to plan for repairs which are expected to be complete by summer. Until then, drivers will have to be patient.
The same goes for drivers on Highway 434. Dangerfield said he understands not much work can be done until we see dry weather.
“They are addressing it," he said. "It's just that the weather isn't cooperating."
And he hopes drivers are careful on this road in the meantime, because the drop-off is quite steep.
“It's dangerous," Dangerfield said. "That's the lifestyle. Everyone is in a hurry."
KYTC will be advertising for bids on the Highway 434 project in the spring.
