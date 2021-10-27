LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual "Pumpkin Roll" is a tradition at a northern Ohio high school.
Each year, students in Chagrin Falls use a dump truck to unload pumpkins at the top of a steep hill that leads down to the city's main street. Some pumpkins make it down the hill, but most break on impact making a slippery, sloppy mess on the asphalt.
That's when the fun comes in. The students arrive armed with plastic sleds, cardboard boxes and even kiddie pools to slide down the hill using all the pumpkins to help.
The "Pumpkin Roll" started as a prank by a bunch of high school students in 1967, but it has taken on a life of its own. Some of the pumpkins are donated, but others are apparently stolen.
Students have a great time, but not all the residents of Chagrin Falls are thrilled with the tradition.
Police will give organizers a ticket for illegal dumping, but students raise money to pay that fine and to clean up the mess.
