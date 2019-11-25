LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baseball fans have the opportunity to have their love of the game written in stone.
Slugger Field is launching a 20th anniversary season brick program to celebrate the local milestone. Personalized stones will be laid around the statue of Louisville native Pee Wee Reese near the field's main entrance. Fans can buy one of three different brick styles and have a message etched onto it with prices starting at $145. They will also receive a replica of the brick to take home.
Bricks will be installed before opening day for the Bats 20th anniversary season on April 11, 2020.
