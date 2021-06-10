LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the first time in almost a year-and-a-half, Slugger Field will be at full capacity for Bats games.
The Louisville Bats will play in front of a full stadium again on June 22, the baseball team announced Thursday.
“We’re so thrilled to welcome back a full crowd to Louisville Slugger Field. The best part of each season is seeing the smiling faces on fans at the ballpark night in and night out," said Bats Executive Vice President Greg Galiette.
To celebrate, the Bats are offering fans buy one, get one free tickets on all lower-level seats. Tickets start at $11.
As part of the "re-opening night," there will also be postgame fireworks and $1 concessions on certain foods.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled at 7 p.m.
