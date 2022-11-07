LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory started Monday making 2022 World Series Championship bats.

Full-size and mini-bats will feature the Houston Astros World Series Champions logo. Houston won an American League-best 106 games and reached its fourth World Series during a span in which it made it to the AL Championship Series six seasons in a row. 

The full-size bats will be signed by the players and coaches, authenticated and then sold. Later this week, Louisville Slugger will also make a limited-edition design in black and gold.

The company has been part of every World Series since the very first one in 1903.

