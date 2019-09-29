LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special exhibit focusing on the names behind the famed Louisville Slugger bat has opened at the Louisville Slugger Museum.
An opening reception was held on Sunday in celebration of the new exhibit called "Project H&B: Putting Names with the Faces of Hillerich & Bradsby Co."
Hillerich and Bradsby started a woodworking shop which would become the birthplace of the Louisville Slugger. The exhibit features 25 photographs of Hillerich and Bradsby employees. The images date back to the 1930's and depict the workers whose names have been forgotten over the years.
More photos can be founds in binders that guests can flip through while leaving notes and Louisville Slugger Memories.
"It's so important that we know who these people are, the many men and women that have contributed to Hillerich and Bradsby's success through the decades," said curatorial specialist, Bailey Mazik. "We are really excited to learn who they are, know more of their story so we are able to connect more dots."
The exhibit will run through Nov. 1.
