COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lunch at Papa’s Deli in Columbus is buzzing. It’s a full house, but the workers behind the counter are making salads and sandwiches in harmony, and the line moves quickly.
The deli sits across the street from engine maker Cummins' global headquarters
“Our lunch business is probably a good 40% Cummins,” Papa’s Deli General Manager Brittany Perdigon said. “Columbus is a great town. Growing up, we were Cummins, and we still are Cummins. I don’t think we would be where we are today as a community if we didn’t have the influence.”
But Cummins demand is on a “downturn,” according to the company. It’s laying off 2,000 salaried employees.
The company didn’t say how many, if any, jobs would be affected in Indiana.
Cummins issued a statement:
"As we communicated to our employees last week, demand has deteriorated even faster than expected, and we need to adjust to reduce costs. We have already taken several actions in response to declining revenues. This includes reduced discretionary spending across the company, several global efforts to optimize our operations, voluntary headcount reductions, and we continue to align production with demand at our manufacturing facilities. Unfortunately, we must do more to reduce costs because the downturn is happening at a sharper pace than we experienced in the previous two cycles. We are going to reduce our global workforce by approximately 2,000, which we anticipate completing by Q1 2020. We understand this is incredibly difficult for those directly impacted and for all employees across the company."
Cummins has 62,600 employees in all, according to its website.
“I definitely think Cummins is the driving force in this community,” Perdigon said.
Perdigon said the company has kept Columbus moving forward for more than 100 years.
“The layoffs could very well affect us,” Perdigon said.
Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop said Cummins is in a business cycle, and it’s normal to see some declines. This isn’t the first time in recent memory the company has laid off employees, and he’s confident the company will soon see an uptick.
“They really provide a lot to the community, and it's not just in the tax dollars that they pay,” Lienhoop said. “They've got to be prepared for the paradigm shift in what's the new thing in propulsion. It’s a pretty well-run company. It really is.”
The layoffs will be completed by early next year.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.