LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents with small claims cases no longer have to make a trip to the courthouse to file documents.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has announced the availability of eFiling for people representing themselves in small claims cases.
eFiling was being tested in three counties, but is now available statewide.
"This is a significant milestone for our eFiling program," AOC Director Laurie K. Dudgeon said. "We're happy to be able to offer this service to the public."
To begin eFiling for small claims, users must register as a first-time user during registration, and should select "Self Represented Litigant" from the drop-down menu.
For assistance with eFiling and information about handling small claims, visit eCourts Help and use the tab titled Self-Represented Litigants.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.