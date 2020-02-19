LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assumption High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a small fire broke out in a chemistry lab.
The fire triggered the school's alarm, which prompted the evacuation around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Crews with the Louisville Fire Department arrived not long after and contained the fire within 15 minutes.
Everyone is safe, and the damage to the school is "minimal," officials said. Faculty, staff and students are being held in the gym.
