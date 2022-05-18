LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who knew and loved Leo Shouse are mourning after the 6-year-old died Sunday night in a fishing accident in Red Lick Creek.
According to a report by LEX 18, his mother, Natasha, said Leo loved green, going outside and making people smile. She said he was a sweet little boy who just wanted to play.
On Sunday, Leo was fishing with his family when officials said they got a report that he'd gone missing in the water. The Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene.
"EMS dispatched us to a water rescue of a child swept away on Red Lick Road," said Keith Everitt, with the Red Lick Fire Department. "This is where the individual firefighter responds, either to the station or directly to the scene. I went directly to the scene since we had really no clear position of the child, and with the term 'swept away,' we had people starting as much as about a mile downstream."
The first firefighter to reach Leo performed CPR until more help arrived.
Rescuers hopped in the water and used a brush truck to transport Leo from the creek, up a hill and to the Madison County EMS.
Everitt said they were only able to locate him with the help of family members who called to them while in the creek.
"The firefighter was able to get the relatives to yell in unison because he could not stop to use the radio because he was doing CPR," Everitt said. "And the relatives were able to bring the other rescuers to him. As you can see, the creek is quite hidden. ... Once those rescuers were there, they were then able to help that first firefighter load him into our brush truck, bring him down the creek and bring him out through this gate."
Everitt said after someone goes underwater, it's a race against the clock to get them help immediately.
"We had people in the water within 5-10 minutes of the call coming out, and that was with responders coming from their home," Everitt said.
Leo was taken to a nearby hospital in Richmond, where he was later pronounced dead. The coroner's office believes the cause of death was drowning. The feeling of grief was thick in the air in the Berea area on Monday.
"It affects the whole community," said Brandy Ritchie, who lives nearby. "Once something like that happens — especially being a child — it breaks anybody's heart."
Many of the firefighters were from the community and knew the family.
"This is emotional," Everitt said. "We lost a child. I know that child. My daughter knows her mother as a best friend. These are sometimes relatives. These are friends. We are protecting each other. I mean, this is looking after your own."
An official autopsy will be performed Monday at the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort.
Leo would have been 7 years old in September. The Shouse family has an online fundraiser set up: Funeral for Leo Xavier Shouse.
The Red Lick Fire Department is also in need of volunteers, currently operating with 14 responding volunteers. Everitt said the ideal number would be 21. There currently aren't enough people to put two crews in the mountains for rescues.
Red Lick Fire department responds to an average of three child searches and rescues and two adult searches and rescues each year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.