MIDWAY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Juneteenth is now an official holiday in the city of Midway, Kentucky.
Mayor Grayson Vandegrift tweeted the news Wednesday. He signed an executive order establishing the holiday in the small town in Woodford County.
The order means all city offices will be closed on Friday, June 19, and city employees will have a paid holiday in observance.
I’m very proud to sign today an executive order establishing Juneteenth as an official holiday in the City of Midway. All city offices will be closed each June 19 and city employees will have a paid holiday in observance. #MidwayKY #JuneteenthDay pic.twitter.com/gpbOMAmh8c— Mayor Grayson Vandegrift (@mayorgrayson) June 17, 2020
Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in America in 1865.
Vandegrift said the move is a way to honor black residents in the city and to bring people together for more than just a conversation about equality.
“It’s become clear that while talking is good, it’s just never gonna be enough,” Vandegrift said. “We got to do more than talking. So what’s one little way that a small city of 1,811 people can help? And that’s to take some action. And I think, hopefully, set some kind of precedent that I hope we see spread around the state.”
Several states already observe Juneteenth, which has its historical roots in Texas, the first state to make it a state holiday in 1980.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863, but the news took time to travel. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when word of the proclamation was brought by the Union army to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, making them among the last to be freed.
