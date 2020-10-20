LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --If you've been smelling something funky in Louisville, you're not alone.
The Metro Pollution Control District is holding its yearly Air Workshop Series online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is hoping to clear the air.
The topic of the next workshop is "Odors: Smell something? Here's what to do next." The district hopes to help residents understand the odors in Louisville and how to report them.
“As we all continue to adjust to this new 'normal,' air pollution continues to be an issue in Louisville that affects you no matter who you are or where you live,” said Torend Collins, who is overseeing the workshop series.
The event on Tuesday begins at 6 p.m. and is free to join. You can register here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.