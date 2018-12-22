LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in Smoketown and Shelby Park were treated to Christmas brunch Saturday morning.
The event was hosted by the Bates Community Development Corporation, which aims to enhance the quality of urban life and strengthen families.
Dozens of community members and some of the area's homeless population showed up to grab a great meal.
"And guess what, they love it because sometimes they don't get the chance to get great hot meals where they can sit down and enjoy each other," Executive Director Nachand Hyde-Trabue said.
The group also gave out blankets and hats to those who needed them.
After the event, staff visited kids at Norton Children's Hospital to give out gifts.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.