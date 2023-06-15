LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week after a warehouse was destroyed in a fire in Smoketown, there's a note posted within the debris that says the structure is an "emergency demolition candidate" and has been referred to be demolished.
Smoke and fire came rolling out of the four-story building Monday afternoon. It partially collapsed. Firefighters evacuated before the collapse. There were no major injuries reported.
The 61,000 square foot warehouse is owned by Wayside Christian Mission. Wayside's chief operating officer, Nina Moseley, told WDRB News Tuesday that the building was used for storage and was about half full. It contained rolls of carpet, furniture, office supplies, and kitchen equipment.
Now, all those items, along with piles of collapsed brick and lumber, are in a pile on the ground.
"It was such a blessing to have this building because we could accept large donations of items we would need and have them ready at hand to move in and out of the shelter and the hotel as needed. It was just so convenient," Moseley said the day after the fire.
She said as soon as she heard about the smoke rolling from the building, she went to see for herself. She said she stayed for hours and couldn't do anything but watch it burn.
"It's just unbelievable. We've never been through anything like this before. So, kind of just at a total loss here," she said.
Moseley said Wayside serves more than 2,000 meals every day between its homeless shelter downtown and Hotel Louisville. Now, losing this building and its contents will have an impact.
"We have commercial kitchens at both our locations," Moseley said. "It was important to be able to have that equipment and if we needed something we had it right there. We could move it in and out."
Moseley said at this point, Wayside is asking for prayers.
"It's going to take us a while to find our feet again and figure out what the next steps are," she said.
There's since been a GoFundMe created to help Wayside. On its website, it mentions in addition to the furniture and supplies, the warehouse also contained thousands of N95 face masks. The goal of the GoFundMe is $50,000.
For a direct link to the GoFundMe, click here. For a link to the Wayside Christian Mission website, click here.
The yellow piece of paper in the pile of debris referencing the upcoming demolition of what's left of the building says the "structure is unsafe and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the Building Official."
The noticed was issued Wednesday.
The building next door houses an organization called Loaves and Fishes, Inc. It helps feed people and provide legal help. The executive director said the building suffered smoke and water damage that will have a "tremendous impact" on the community that relies on these services.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.
This story may be updated.
