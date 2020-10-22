LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in St. Matthews evacuated dozens of people from a smoky condo fire early Thursday.
St. Matthews Fire Chief William Seng tells WDRB that crews were called to Plaza de Oro on Lyndon Way, near Westport Road and Thierman Lane about 12:42 a.m. It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control and everyone out of the building.
The fire was contained to one unit, but the smoke forced more than 50 residents to evacuate. Most were able to get out on their own, but St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini, who is a spokesman for the fire department, says 11 people had to be rescued or carried out of the condos.
Two residents were taken to the hospital including the woman who lived in the unit where the fire appears to have started in the kitchen. Two units suffered damage including the one where the fire started and the unit below that suffered heavy smoke and water damage. No firefighters were injured.
Louisville Metro Arson is investigating the cause of the fire, but most residents have been able to return to their homes.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.