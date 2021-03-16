JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction started two months ago on what will be the new Upland Brewing Company along the Ohio River, and the brewpub is now just weeks away from celebrating its grand opening.
The brewery opened its doors Tuesday to WDRB News for a sneak peek of what is expected to be a riverfront hotspot this year. Upland Brewing Company is based out of Bloomington, and this will be its sixth location. It is taking over what used to be Buckhead Mountain Grill in Jeffersonville, which closed in early December after 23 years in business.
“We’re really excited about this location,” said David Bower, Upland’s president. “It’s a great way for us to extend our reach throughout our home state, and we’re excited to introduce some new beers to this area.”
Flip through the slideshow below to see the construction progress inside and on the three-tiered patio.
Click here to see the renderings of what Upland will look like when construction is finished.
Upland will have a full bar and kitchen, and the menu is described as “Midwestern comfort food with a twist.” The brewpub will also have 22 of its beers on tap, which will be brought in from the company’s three distilleries in Bloomington and Indianapolis.
“We’ll have everything from our No. 1 selling flagship, Dragonfly IPA, to our heritage pilsner called Champagne Velvet and all the way to more experimental small batch and wood-aged sour ales,” Bower said.
Bower added that when looking for a new location to expand the Hoosier brewery, Jeffersonville and the old Buckhead’s ticked every box.
"We always look for a few different things: interesting architecture, a really great outdoor space, a nice view, a space with a story," he said. "And this location checked all of those boxes. We really appreciated that history and how it already had deep roots into the community. And we wanted to just build upon what was already there."
Unique to this location, the construction crews will be removing a wall of windows and replacing it will a sliding glass wall that can open up to an outdoor, covered patio.
“We wanted to just create the most compelling outdoor experience in the area,” Bower said. “We have a beautiful view of Louisville. We’ve got a giant deck, and we’re going to make that as perfect as possible. We’ll have a nice pergola covering so it can be enjoyed in all types of weather as well as an outdoor bar.”
Upland is planning a grand opening for April 9, just in time for Thunder Over Louisville and patio season.
The brewpub is still hiring to fill open positions, which include front and back of the house. Click here to review open positions and to apply.
