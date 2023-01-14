LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend.
Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers.
Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans.
Faulnker travels around the Midwest hosting conventions and says he anticipates over 1,000 people to attend Saturday's event. Over 150 vendors are expected to be there. There will also be live music and raffles.
Those interested in trading their old shoes can also bring a pair to the event to swap out for some different kicks.
"This will be my 22nd Sneaker event I have hosted and am very excited to bring the Sneaker Community to Louisville," said Faulkner.
Tickets cost $20 at the door and $13 online.
